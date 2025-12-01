Netflix’s (NFLX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $152.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock, down from their prior target price of $153.00.

NFLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $150.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.90.

Get Netflix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Trading Up 1.3%

Netflix stock opened at $107.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $455.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.48 and a 200-day moving average of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Netflix has a one year low of $82.11 and a one year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $5.18. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 24.05%.Netflix’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 20,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total transaction of $2,213,646.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 151,680 shares in the company, valued at $16,564,669.44. The trade was a 11.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 20,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $2,220,943.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 127,810 shares in the company, valued at $14,003,886.08. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,529,960 shares of company stock worth $175,427,521 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 188.9% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 150.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 25 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.