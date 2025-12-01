CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CMB.TECH in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get CMB.TECH alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CMB.TECH

CMB.TECH Price Performance

CMBT stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. CMB.TECH has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $12.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of -0.02.

CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $460.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.37 million. CMB.TECH had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 6.02%.

CMB.TECH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 7th. CMB.TECH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.54%.

Institutional Trading of CMB.TECH

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CMB.TECH during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of CMB.TECH by 221.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of CMB.TECH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CMB.TECH during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMB.TECH by 9.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the period.

About CMB.TECH

(Get Free Report)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMB.TECH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMB.TECH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.