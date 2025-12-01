Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Price Target Raised to C$7.00

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$6.25 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins increased their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.90.

TSE RSI opened at C$6.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$780.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.71. Rogers Sugar has a 1-year low of C$5.22 and a 1-year high of C$6.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.47%.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc is a Canada based sugar producing company. The company along with its subsidiaries is principally engaged in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar products. The products offered by the company include iced tea mix, stevia, yellow sugar, Cubes, Coconut sugar, and other related sugar products.

