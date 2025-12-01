Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Raymond James Financial set a $105.00 price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $98.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.44. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $164.80.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The apparel retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.22. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.400-3.70 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 10.200-10.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $131,683.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,248. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth $430,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

