Wall Street Zen Upgrades Brunswick (NYSE:BC) to “Buy”

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brunswick from $51.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.54.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Brunswick

Brunswick Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $66.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $82.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.40.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 4.60%.Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Brunswick has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Brunswick by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 705.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brunswick

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.