Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

LINC has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.56. The company has a market cap of $651.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $141.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.85 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter worth about $49,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 24.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

