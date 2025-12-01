Dollar Tree (DLTR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $4.6951 billion for the quarter. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS.Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, December 3, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 13.46%.The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Dollar Tree to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $110.79 on Monday. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $61.80 and a 52 week high of $118.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.56.

In other news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $118,879.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,089 shares in the company, valued at $410,208.48. This represents a 22.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $119,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,769.40. This trade represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 367.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. New Street Research set a $103.00 price target on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.63.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

