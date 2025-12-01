Waterdrop (WDH) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 3rd. Analysts expect Waterdrop to post earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $859.0520 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, December 3, 2025 at 7:00 AM ET.

Waterdrop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WDH opened at $1.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $652.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. Waterdrop has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $2.18.

Waterdrop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. Waterdrop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Waterdrop in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waterdrop

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Waterdrop by 184.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 39,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 25,510 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Waterdrop in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

Recommended Stories

