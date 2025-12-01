Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Shares to Split on Friday, December 5th

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split on Friday, December 5th. The 2-1 split was recently announced. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, December 4th.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund stock opened at $90.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.59. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund has a twelve month low of $71.02 and a twelve month high of $93.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.35 and its 200 day moving average is $85.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLU. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

About Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

