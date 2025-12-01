Bank of America Cuts Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target to $31.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bilibili from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Bilibili from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Bilibili from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.61.

Bilibili Stock Up 1.0%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

BILI opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 106.74 and a beta of 0.73. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter worth $214,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bilibili in the second quarter valued at $4,111,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Bilibili by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Bilibili by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,145,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

