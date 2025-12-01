Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Insider Acquires £30,000 in Stock

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Free Report) insider Bolhassan Bin Haji Di purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 per share, for a total transaction of £30,000.
Upland Resources Stock Performance
LON:UPL opened at GBX 3.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.54. Upland Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.81 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.02.
Upland Resources (LON:UPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (1) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Upland Resources Company Profile
The Company is focused on opportunities in South-East Asia with an initial emphasis on Sarawak.
Over the last 7 years the Company has developed an opportunity on a block in Northern Sarawak, block SK334.
Upland has an exceptional team and is working with leading oil and gas contractors to effectively, and with the minimum risk, evolve its prospects.
