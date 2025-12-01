Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AKBA. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

AKBA opened at $1.59 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $421.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKBA. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $578,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the period. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

