Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Price Target Raised to GBX 230

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 215 to GBX 230 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 330 to GBX 250 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 285 to GBX 245 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 245 to GBX 220 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 236.25.

LON PETS opened at GBX 221.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 209.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 231.52. Pets at Home Group has a 1-year low of GBX 175.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 276.60. The company has a market capitalization of £992.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.13.

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 5.70 EPS for the quarter. Pets at Home Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pets at Home Group will post 22.67844 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Ian Burke bought 24,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 200 per share, with a total value of £49,586. Also, insider Roger Burnley bought 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 204 per share, with a total value of £9,894. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

We are the UK’s leading pet care business, providing pet owners with everything they need to be able to look after their pet – from food, toys and bedding, and grooming services, right the way through to first opinion veterinary care.

Our stores represent a unique environment and provide a practical, fun and unique experience for pet owners.

