Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (LON:CCEP) Price Target Raised to GBX 8,340

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (LON:CCEP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 8,120 to GBX 8,340 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at GBX 6,950 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,773.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6,819.55. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of GBX 5,940 and a 1-year high of GBX 7,560. The firm has a market cap of £31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is the world’s largest independent Coca-Cola bottler by revenue. Our employees make, sell and distribute the world’s most loved drinks brands, serving a consumer population of more than 600 million across 29 markets.

