Sprinklr (CXM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 3rd. Analysts expect Sprinklr to post earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $209.5580 million for the quarter. Sprinklr has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.090-0.090 EPS.Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, December 3, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 14.64%.The business had revenue of $212.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sprinklr to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $7.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Sprinklr news, CEO Rory P. Read sold 258,214 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $1,931,440.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,879,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,057,059.28. The trade was a 12.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 37,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $286,812.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 695,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,450.75. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold 732,709 shares of company stock worth $5,557,979 over the last quarter. Insiders own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 24,370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 2,480.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 1,412.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.91.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

