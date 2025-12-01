BOX (BOX) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $298.93 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, December 2, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Shares of BOX opened at $29.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average is $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.79. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80.

BOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of BOX from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 17,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total value of $533,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,437,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,064,727.68. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 27,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,931. The trade was a 15.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 122,336 shares of company stock worth $3,986,999 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 1,778.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOX in the third quarter worth about $484,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in BOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

