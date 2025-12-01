Okta (OKTA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $730.23 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, December 2, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Okta Stock Down 0.3%

OKTA stock opened at $80.32 on Monday. Okta has a twelve month low of $76.03 and a twelve month high of $127.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.49, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,666,920. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $301,889.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,606.35. This trade represents a 7.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,126. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 853.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,071,000 after buying an additional 109,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

Featured Articles

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Articles

