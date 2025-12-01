Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) versus Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Critical Analysis

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) and Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Norsk Hydro ASA and Alpha Metallurgical Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norsk Hydro ASA 0 6 2 0 2.25 Alpha Metallurgical Resources 1 1 1 0 2.00

Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a consensus target price of $160.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.81%. Given Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha Metallurgical Resources is more favorable than Norsk Hydro ASA.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norsk Hydro ASA $19.41 billion 0.74 $538.47 million $0.52 13.88 Alpha Metallurgical Resources $2.96 billion 0.69 $187.58 million ($3.56) -44.72

This table compares Norsk Hydro ASA and Alpha Metallurgical Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Norsk Hydro ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Metallurgical Resources. Alpha Metallurgical Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Norsk Hydro ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Norsk Hydro ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Norsk Hydro ASA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Norsk Hydro ASA has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Norsk Hydro ASA and Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norsk Hydro ASA 4.96% 10.39% 5.43% Alpha Metallurgical Resources -2.09% -2.88% -1.95%

Summary

Norsk Hydro ASA beats Alpha Metallurgical Resources on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments. The Hydro Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina. The Hydro Aluminium Metal segment is involved in the primary aluminum production casting activities. This segment principally offers extrusion ingots, foundry alloys, and sheet and standard ingots. The Metal Markets segment sells products from the company’s primary metal plants; operates recyclers; and trades in physical and financial metals. The Hydro Extrusions segment offers extrusion profiles, building systems, and precision tubing products for construction, automotive and heating, and ventilation and air conditioning sectors, as well as operates recycling facilities. The Hydro Energy segment engages in the trading and wholesale business in Brazil; energy sourcing operations; and operation of power stations in Norway, as well as renewable energy production, such as wind and solar, battery materials, and green hydrogen. Norsk Hydro ASA was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc., a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. in February 2021. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee.

