Contrasting USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) & Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for USANA Health Sciences and Nektar Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USANA Health Sciences 2 2 0 0 1.50 Nektar Therapeutics 1 1 6 0 2.63

USANA Health Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.36%. Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $106.33, indicating a potential upside of 66.21%. Given USANA Health Sciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe USANA Health Sciences is more favorable than Nektar Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

USANA Health Sciences has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nektar Therapeutics has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares USANA Health Sciences and Nektar Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USANA Health Sciences 1.86% 6.96% 4.97% Nektar Therapeutics -163.17% -631.43% -58.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.3% of USANA Health Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of Nektar Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of USANA Health Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Nektar Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares USANA Health Sciences and Nektar Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USANA Health Sciences $912.67 million 0.40 $42.03 million $0.88 22.56 Nektar Therapeutics $62.60 million 20.79 -$118.96 million ($7.97) -8.03

USANA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Nektar Therapeutics. Nektar Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than USANA Health Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

USANA Health Sciences beats Nektar Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products. It also provides Celavive, a skin care regimen for various skin care types and ethnicities; and other products for prenatal, infant, and young child age groups. In addition, the company offers materials and online tools to assist associates in building their businesses, as well as in marketing products. It offers its products through retail stores and online. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Beijing University of Chinese Medicine; and National Sports Training Bureau. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer. It has collaboration agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.; AstraZeneca AB; UCB Pharma S.A.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Bausch Health Companies Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Amgen Inc.; UCB Pharma (Biogen); Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Merck KGaA; and SFJ Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

