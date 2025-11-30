Critical Comparison: Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) versus Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV)

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) and Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.0% of Energy Vault shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Talen Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Energy Vault shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Talen Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Energy Vault has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talen Energy has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Vault $46.20 million 12.17 -$135.75 million ($0.95) -3.53 Talen Energy $2.12 billion 8.51 $998.00 million $4.62 85.30

This table compares Energy Vault and Talen Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Talen Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Energy Vault. Energy Vault is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Talen Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Energy Vault and Talen Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Vault 3 0 3 0 2.00 Talen Energy 0 3 14 0 2.82

Energy Vault currently has a consensus price target of $2.67, suggesting a potential downside of 20.22%. Talen Energy has a consensus price target of $395.07, suggesting a potential upside of 0.25%. Given Talen Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Talen Energy is more favorable than Energy Vault.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Vault and Talen Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Vault -172.61% -119.98% -53.04% Talen Energy 9.83% 13.52% 2.99%

Summary

Talen Energy beats Energy Vault on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Vault

(Get Free Report)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen. Its software solutions includes Vault-OS, an energy management system the management of one or more diverse storage mediums; Vault-Bidder that utilizes machine learning algorithms to match node-specific data with real-time weather and asset performance information; and Vault-Manager which designs to safeguard asset management and to help blend developing technologies seamlessly into existing solutions. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

About Talen Energy

(Get Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal. The Company’s Susquehanna nuclear power plant has approximately two boiling water reactors with a combined capacity of over 2,600 megawatts. Its fossil fuel plants are located in Athens, Barney Davis, Bayonne, Brandon Shores, Brunner Island, Camden, Colstrip and Dartmouth, among others. It has an art energy trading center located in Allentown, Pennsylvania (PA), where it manages asset load obligations, fuel supply, capacity and related products, and all supporting physical or financial transactions for its electric generation portfolio.

