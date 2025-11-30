Head to Head Review: SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) vs. Rectitude (NASDAQ:RECT)

Rectitude (NASDAQ:RECT – Get Free Report) and SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Rectitude and SoundThinking, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rectitude 1 0 0 0 1.00 SoundThinking 1 2 5 0 2.50

SoundThinking has a consensus target price of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 184.95%. Given SoundThinking’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SoundThinking is more favorable than Rectitude.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rectitude N/A N/A N/A SoundThinking -9.74% -13.76% -7.36%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Rectitude and SoundThinking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Rectitude has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoundThinking has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rectitude and SoundThinking”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rectitude $43.80 million 0.65 $1.66 million N/A N/A SoundThinking $102.75 million 0.77 -$9.18 million ($0.84) -7.38

Rectitude has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SoundThinking.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.7% of SoundThinking shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of SoundThinking shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SoundThinking beats Rectitude on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rectitude

Rectitude Holdings Ltd is principally involved in the provision of safety equipment, encompassing essential items such as personal protective clothing, gloves, safety footwear, personal fall arrest systems, portable fire extinguishers and traffic products. The Company also offers auxiliary products such as industrial hardware tools and electrical hardware required for construction sites. Rectitude Holdings Ltd is based in SINGAPORE.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc., a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes. It offers ShotSpotter, an acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer, a law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder, an investigation management system; and ResourceRouter, a software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales teams. The company was formerly known as ShotSpotter, Inc. and changed its name to SoundThinking, Inc. in April 2023. SoundThinking, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

