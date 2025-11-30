Critical Analysis: Baristas Coffee (OTCMKTS:BCCI) & CocaCola (NYSE:KO)

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) and Baristas Coffee (OTCMKTS:BCCI – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

CocaCola has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baristas Coffee has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CocaCola and Baristas Coffee”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CocaCola $47.66 billion 6.60 $10.63 billion $3.02 24.22 Baristas Coffee $180,000.00 0.11 -$660,000.00 N/A N/A

CocaCola has higher revenue and earnings than Baristas Coffee.

Profitability

This table compares CocaCola and Baristas Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CocaCola 27.34% 43.62% 12.43% Baristas Coffee N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CocaCola and Baristas Coffee, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CocaCola 0 0 16 1 3.06 Baristas Coffee 0 0 0 0 0.00

CocaCola presently has a consensus target price of $78.43, suggesting a potential upside of 7.23%. Given CocaCola’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CocaCola is more favorable than Baristas Coffee.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.3% of CocaCola shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of CocaCola shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CocaCola beats Baristas Coffee on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores. The company sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Diet Coke/Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, caffeine free Diet Coke, Cherry Coke, Fanta Orange, Fanta Zero Orange, Fanta Zero Sugar, Fanta Apple, Sprite, Sprite Zero Sugar, Simply Orange, Simply Apple, Simply Grapefruit, Fresca, Schweppes, Thums Up, Aquarius, Ayataka, BODYARMOR, Ciel, Costa, Dasani, dogadan, FUZE TEA, Georgia, glacéau smartwater, glacéau vitaminwater, Gold Peak, Ice Dew, I LOHAS, Powerade, Topo Chico, AdeS, Del Valle, fairlife, innocent, Minute Maid, and Minute Maid Pulpy brands. It operates through a network of independent bottling partners, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers, as well as through bottling and distribution operators. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Baristas Coffee

Barista Coffee Company, Inc., doing business as Baristas, operates as a specialty drive-through beverage retailer in the United States. The company offers hot and cold beverages, including specialty coffees, blended teas, and other custom drinks, as well as smoothies, fresh-baked pastries, and other confections. It also provides beverages, such as hot apple cider, hot chocolate, frozen coffees, and other products. In addition, the company promotes and sells Baristas merchandise, calendars, mugs, T-shirts, and hats. Barista Coffee Company, Inc. also sells its merchandise and other novelties through its baristas.tv Website. The company was formerly known as Innovative Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Barista Coffee Company, Inc. in May 2010. Barista Coffee Company, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kent, Washington.

