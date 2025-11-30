AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Axa Sa (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.46 and traded as low as $44.91. AXA shares last traded at $45.28, with a volume of 42,143 shares trading hands.
AXA Stock Up 0.6%
The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average is $47.11.
About AXA
AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.
