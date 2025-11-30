Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and traded as low as $0.3701. Clearside Biomedical shares last traded at $0.3910, with a volume of 2,768,773 shares traded.

CLSD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings started coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Saturday, November 1st. They issued a “sell (e+)” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Clearside Biomedical Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.04.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Clearside Biomedical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

