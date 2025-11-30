Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 65.47 and traded as high as GBX 66. Albion Technology & Gen VCT shares last traded at GBX 64.50, with a volume of 18 shares traded.

Albion Technology & Gen VCT Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £249.04 million and a P/E ratio of 183.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 65.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 67.32.

Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX 0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Albion Technology & Gen VCT had a net margin of 62.22% and a return on equity of 3.99%.

About Albion Technology & Gen VCT

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture Capital Trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in health tech, digital risk, Data and artificial intelligence, fintech and information technology related sector companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture.

