Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Kerry Group PLC (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.97 and traded as high as $93.10. Kerry Group shares last traded at $92.49, with a volume of 13,153 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRYAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kerry Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kerry Group

Kerry Group Stock Performance

Kerry Group Announces Dividend

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 13th were issued a $0.4656 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 159.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th.

About Kerry Group

(Get Free Report)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.