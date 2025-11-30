Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 285.84 and traded as high as GBX 290. Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 279.50, with a volume of 25,017 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a report on Wednesday, November 19th.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £83.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 285.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 259.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 5.49 EPS for the quarter. Eagle Eye Solutions Group had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc will post 12.1000003 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Eagle Eye Solutions Group

In other news, insider Lucy Sharman-Munday sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 282, for a total transaction of £35,250. Insiders own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Eye Solutions Group

Eagle Eye is a leading SaaS and AI company, enabling retail, travel and hospitality brands to earn lasting customer loyalty through harnessing the power of real-time, omnichannel and personalized marketing. Our powerful technology combines the world’s most flexible and scalable loyalty and promotions capability with cutting edge, built-for-purpose AI to deliver 1:1 personalization at scale for enterprise businesses, globally.

Further Reading

