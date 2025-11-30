Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% (OTCMKTS:TLSRP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% (OTCMKTS:TLSRP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.10 and traded as low as $40.67. Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% shares last traded at $41.10, with a volume of 21,800 shares.
Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.10.
