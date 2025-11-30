NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 49.08 and traded as low as GBX 41.40. NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 41.40, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

NAHL Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of £20.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.80.

NAHL Group (LON:NAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported GBX 3 EPS for the quarter. NAHL Group had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 1.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that NAHL Group Plc will post 8.005604 EPS for the current year.

About NAHL Group

NAHL Group plc (AIM: NAH) is a leader in the Consumer Legal Services (“CLS”) market. The Group provides services and products to individuals and businesses in the CLS market through its three divisions:

– Personal Injury provides outsourced marketing services to law firms through National Accident Helpline and claims processing services to individuals through Your Law, Law Together and National Accident Law.

– Critical Care provides a range of specialist services in the catastrophic and serious injury market to both claimants and defendants through Bush and Company Rehabilitation.

– Residential Property provides marketing services to law firms and conveyancers as well as surveys to individuals through Fitzalan Partners.

