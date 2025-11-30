H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.38 and traded as low as C$2.33. H2O Innovation shares last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 23,314 shares changing hands.
H2O Innovation Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$214.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03.
H2O Innovation Company Profile
H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than H2O Innovation
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Worried About Inflation? These 3 ETFs Offer Real Protection
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Intel’s Black Friday Breakout: Apple Rumors Fuel a Holiday Rally
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Klarna’s Crypto Play: A Plan to Fix Its Profit Problem
Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.