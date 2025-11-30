Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Toshiba Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.92 and traded as low as $14.81. Toshiba shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 2,800 shares traded.

Toshiba Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.92.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

