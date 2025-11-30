Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) & SoftwareOne (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Financial Analysis

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) and SoftwareOne (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cognyte Software and SoftwareOne”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognyte Software $350.63 million 1.75 -$12.05 million ($0.06) -140.08 SoftwareOne $1.15 billion 1.44 -$1.72 million N/A N/A

Profitability

SoftwareOne has higher revenue and earnings than Cognyte Software.

This table compares Cognyte Software and SoftwareOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognyte Software -1.20% -2.05% -0.91% SoftwareOne N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cognyte Software and SoftwareOne, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognyte Software 1 2 1 0 2.00 SoftwareOne 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cognyte Software currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.57%. Given Cognyte Software’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cognyte Software is more favorable than SoftwareOne.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.9% of Cognyte Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.7% of Cognyte Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Cognyte Software has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoftwareOne has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SoftwareOne beats Cognyte Software on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions. Its solutions are designed to support various use cases and support a range of users, including data analysts, investigation managers, and security operations center operators, as well as operational field teams. In addition, the company provides customer support, professional, and integration services. Its government customers include national, regional, and local government agencies. Cognyte Software Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About SoftwareOne

SoftwareONE Holding AG provides software and cloud solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company develops and delivers the technology solutions that modernise applications and software in the cloud. It serves large enterprises, corporates, small and medium-sized enterprises, and public sector organizations. SoftwareONE Holding AG was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Stans, Switzerland.

