Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) vs. Careview Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) Critical Survey

Careview Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW – Get Free Report) and Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Careview Communications and Fulgent Genetics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Careview Communications $8.25 million 0.36 -$4.70 million N/A N/A Fulgent Genetics $315.55 million 2.89 -$42.71 million ($1.39) -21.20

Profitability

Careview Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fulgent Genetics.

This table compares Careview Communications and Fulgent Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Careview Communications -46.96% N/A -94.89% Fulgent Genetics -16.83% -2.26% -2.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Careview Communications and Fulgent Genetics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Careview Communications 0 0 0 0 0.00 Fulgent Genetics 1 1 2 0 2.25

Fulgent Genetics has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.59%. Given Fulgent Genetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fulgent Genetics is more favorable than Careview Communications.

Risk & Volatility

Careview Communications has a beta of -0.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fulgent Genetics has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.1% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. 63.9% of Careview Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.8% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fulgent Genetics beats Careview Communications on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Careview Communications

CareView Communications, Inc. provides video monitoring solutions in the United States. Its products include CareView Patient Safety System, a video monitoring tool to improve the practice of nursing, create a better work environment, and make the patient's hospital stay more satisfying, which is used in hospitals, nursing homes, adult living centers, and outpatient care facilities; and CareView Connect, which provides resident monitoring products and services for the long- term care industry; an array of wearable and stationary buttons that allow a resident to summon help either for an emergency or assistance; a mobile app capable of delivering an alert to the caregiver and allows them document information around that alert; and alert management and monitoring system that provides a suite of hardware and software to facilitate a data-driven solution for alert management and monitoring. The company also offers Caregiver Platform that offers caregiver connect mobile application to provide a convenient and intuitive interface to capture critical workflows, such as acknowledging and documenting alert presses by the resident. In addition, it provides SitterView and TeleMedView that allows hospital staff to use CareView's video cameras to observe and communicate with patients remotely. CareView Communications, Inc. is based in Lewisville, Texas.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases. Its therapeutic development solutions focus on developing drug candidates for treating a range of cancers using a nanoencapsulation and targeted therapy platform to enhance the therapeutic window and pharmacokinetic profile of new and existing cancer drugs. The company operates picture genetics platform, which includes gene probes, data suppression and comparison algorithms, adaptive learning software, and proprietary laboratory information management systems that helps customers to identify health markers in their personal DNA. It serves insurance, hospitals, medical institutions, other laboratories, governmental bodies, payors, municipalities and large corporations, and patients. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in El Monte, California.

