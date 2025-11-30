Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.80 and traded as high as $0.8320. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $0.7903, with a volume of 5,525 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNMF
Wynn Macau Price Performance
About Wynn Macau
Wynn Macau, Limited engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau. The company offers tables games, slot machines or similar gaming devices; offers 24-hour gaming, and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; food and beverage outlets; brand-name and retail shopping; recreation and leisure facilities, including a cable car ride through SkyCab, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and a meeting and convention spaces.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wynn Macau
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Worried About Inflation? These 3 ETFs Offer Real Protection
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Intel’s Black Friday Breakout: Apple Rumors Fuel a Holiday Rally
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Klarna’s Crypto Play: A Plan to Fix Its Profit Problem
Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.