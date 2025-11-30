Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as high as C$0.21. Atico Mining shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 295,000 shares trading hands.
Atico Mining Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.17.
About Atico Mining
Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.
