Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.32 and traded as low as $1.23. Educational Development shares last traded at $1.3090, with a volume of 9,195 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Educational Development in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Educational Development has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Educational Development Trading Up 4.7%
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.62 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 15.48%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Educational Development stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Educational Development as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.
About Educational Development
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
