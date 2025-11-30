Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.32 and traded as low as $1.23. Educational Development shares last traded at $1.3090, with a volume of 9,195 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Educational Development in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Educational Development has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Educational Development alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Educational Development

Educational Development Trading Up 4.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.62 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 15.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Educational Development stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Educational Development as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About Educational Development

(Get Free Report)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.