Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.00 and traded as high as $18.01. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $17.0550, with a volume of 1,051 shares.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bank of the James Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Up 0.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $78.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $20.77 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 225,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 48,244 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

