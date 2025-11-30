Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.49 and traded as high as $42.50. Capital City Bank Group shares last traded at $41.93, with a volume of 21,448 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCBG. Zacks Research lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group Stock Down 0.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $715.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.50.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 21.50%.The firm had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Capital City Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.13%.

Institutional Trading of Capital City Bank Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 224.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 759,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 257,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,271,000 after buying an additional 41,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.