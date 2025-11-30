J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 704.56 and traded as high as GBX 705. J D Wetherspoon shares last traded at GBX 686.50, with a volume of 560,819 shares.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 700 price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of GBX 595.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 646.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 704.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £723.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34.

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 3rd. The company reported GBX 50.80 EPS for the quarter. J D Wetherspoon had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 12.66%. On average, research analysts expect that J D Wetherspoon plc will post 52.8508772 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Harry Morley acquired 7,500 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 624 per share, for a total transaction of £46,800. Insiders have bought 7,616 shares of company stock worth $4,755,172 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

J D Wetherspoon owns and operates pubs and hotels throughout the UK and Ireland. The company aims to provide customers with good-quality food and drinks, served by well-trained and friendly staff, at reasonable prices.

The pubs are individually designed, and the company aims to maintain them in excellent condition.

