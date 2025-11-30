National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

National Australia Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.38 and traded as high as $13.54. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 95,422 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares assumed coverage on shares of National Australia Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Australia Bank to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Australia Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $38.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

