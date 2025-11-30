Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.47 and traded as high as $3.11. Comtech Telecommunications shares last traded at $3.0250, with a volume of 94,473 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMTL. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comtech Telecommunications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $89.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $122.12 million for the quarter. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 51.28%. Comtech Telecommunications has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 20,726 shares in the last quarter.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company’s Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

