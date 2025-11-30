EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.20 and traded as high as C$4.41. EcoSynthetix shares last traded at C$4.36, with a volume of 9,206 shares trading hands.

EcoSynthetix Trading Down 0.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 14.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of C$255.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -436.00 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.20.

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.00 EPS for the quarter. EcoSynthetix had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 10.94%.The business had revenue of C$8.12 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About EcoSynthetix

EcoSynthetix Inc is a renewable chemicals company. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of ecologically friendly bio-based technologies as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives and other related products. The company operates in one reportable segment and generates revenue primarily from its biopolymer nanosphere technology platform.

