Bank Polska Kasa Opieki (OTC:BKPKF) Trading 6.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A. (OTC:BKPKF – Get Free Report) rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$57.33 and last traded at C$57.33. Approximately 169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$53.63.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Bank Polska Kasa Opieki to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Bank Polska Kasa Opieki currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
View Our Latest Analysis on BKPKF
Bank Polska Kasa Opieki Stock Performance
Bank Polska Kasa Opieki Company Profile
Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA, a commercial bank, provides a range of banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Poland and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Enterprise banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management and Other segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bank Polska Kasa Opieki
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Worried About Inflation? These 3 ETFs Offer Real Protection
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Intel’s Black Friday Breakout: Apple Rumors Fuel a Holiday Rally
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Klarna’s Crypto Play: A Plan to Fix Its Profit Problem
Receive News & Ratings for Bank Polska Kasa Opieki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Polska Kasa Opieki and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.