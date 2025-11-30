Bank Polska Kasa Opieki (OTC:BKPKF) Trading 6.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A. (OTC:BKPKF – Get Free Report) rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$57.33 and last traded at C$57.33. Approximately 169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$53.63.

Separately, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Bank Polska Kasa Opieki to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Bank Polska Kasa Opieki currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$51.52.

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA, a commercial bank, provides a range of banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Poland and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Enterprise banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management and Other segments.

