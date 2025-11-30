Westpac Banking (OTCMKTS:WEBNF) Trading Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Westpac Banking Co. (OTCMKTS:WEBNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$22.84 and last traded at C$24.40. Approximately 550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Westpac Banking to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Westpac Banking in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.63 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Stock Down 0.4%

About Westpac Banking

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$24.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.98.

(Get Free Report)

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer, Business, Consumer and Business Banking, Westpac Institutional Bank, Specialist Businesses, and Westpac New Zealand segments. It offers savings, term deposit, business transaction, not-for-profit transaction, foreign currency, farm management deposit, project and retention trust, and statutory trust accounts; home, personal, business, and commercial loans; car and equipment finance; business overdrafts and bank guarantees; debit and credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment products; and home, car, travel, life, caravan and trailer, credit card and loan repayment, boat, and business insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.