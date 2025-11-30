Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) Stock Price Up 51.6% – What’s Next?

Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 51.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.3625 and last traded at $0.3625. 362 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 192,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2391.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SISI. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Shineco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Shineco in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Shineco alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Shineco

Shineco Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shineco

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $150,437.50, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Shineco stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 2.12% of Shineco as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shineco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, processes and distributes agricultural produce. It also engages in the growing and cultivation of mulberry trees and silkworm cocoons; distribution of fruit business; and processing and distribution of silk and silk fabrics, as well as other by-products. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shineco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shineco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.