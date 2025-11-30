U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHALB) Trading 1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

U-Haul Holding Company (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.02 and last traded at $47.65. 926,172 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 353,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.19.

U-Haul Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion and a PE ratio of 33.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.66.

U-Haul Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 38.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. U-Haul’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

About U-Haul

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

