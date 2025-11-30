Southern Energy (LON:SOUC) Stock Price Down 9.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Southern Energy Corp. (LON:SOUC – Get Free Report) traded down 9.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.17 and last traded at GBX 3.17. 43,478 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 168,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50.

Southern Energy Stock Down 9.4%

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of £10.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.17.

About Southern Energy

Southern Energy Corp. is a natural gas exploration and production company. Southern has a primary focus on acquiring and developing conventional natural gas and light oil resources in the southeast Gulf States of Mississippi, Louisiana, and East Texas. Our management team has a long and successful history working together and have created significant shareholder value through accretive acquisitions, optimization of existing oil and natural gas fields and the utilization of re-development strategies utilizing horizontal drilling and multi-staged fracture completion techniques.

Further Reading

