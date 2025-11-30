Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) vs. Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Financial Comparison

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) and Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Croda International pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Westaim pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Westaim pays out -5.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Croda International and Westaim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Croda International N/A N/A N/A Westaim -118.02% -5.51% -4.97%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Croda International $2.08 billion 2.42 $202.55 million N/A N/A Westaim $17.04 million 32.02 -$16.18 million ($1.69) -9.62

This table compares Croda International and Westaim”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Croda International has higher revenue and earnings than Westaim.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Croda International and Westaim, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Croda International 2 1 0 2 2.40 Westaim 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Croda International shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Westaim shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Croda International has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westaim has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Croda International beats Westaim on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours. It also provides biologics drug delivery, adjuvant systems, small molecule, protein, and nucleic acid delivery platforms, as well as purity materials for pharmaceutical formulations. In addition, the company offers crop protection and seed enhancement related solutions. Croda International Plc was incorporated in 1925 and is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, and hedge funds. The firm seeks to provide long term capital to businesses operating in the global financial services industry. It typically acquires controlling interests in businesses. The firm seeks to acquire debt, equity, or derivative securities of both public and private companies. It invests with the objective of providing its shareholders with capital appreciation and real wealth preservation. The firm seeks to provide its portfolio companies with advisory services including, but not limited to, advice on capital allocation, financing strategy, performance measurement and merger and acquisition support. It also seeks to partner with like-minded providers of third party capital to help supplement the firm's own capital, when completing acquisitions. The firm generally seeks to hold its investments for seven to 15 years. The Westaim Corporation was founded in 1996 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

