Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) Shares Down 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) were down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.30 and last traded at $19.3650. Approximately 7,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 12,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Affinity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Affinity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.95. The company has a market cap of $119.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.46.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.36 million for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 6.61%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 546,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 180,121 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 13.8% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 17.9% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company’s stock.



Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services in Georgia. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as Kasasa (rewards) deposit program for checking accounts with interest rates or cash-back rewards.

