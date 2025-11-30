MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Down 7.2% – Should You Sell?

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.33. Approximately 1,447,790 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 717,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of -2.01.
About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
